Lazio v Celtic WON’T be played behind closed doors - reports

Celtic’s Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will not be played behind closed doors, according to reports in Italy..

Almost 9,000 tickets have been sold to away supporters ahead of the Group E match at the Stadio Olimpico on 7 November.

Celtic fans may be unable to attend the match in Rome. Picture: SNS

It was feared that Celtic fans would not be able to use those briefs following Uefa’s decision to charge Lazio after some of the Italian club’s supporters were alleged to have given fascist salutes during the win over Rennes in a Europa League group match earlier this month.

However, La Repubblica

is reporting that only the section which houses Lazio’s ultras will be shut for Celtic’s visit.

Celtic expect to find out officially this morning about Uefa’s decision. A ruling was supposed to be made yesterday evening, however the case has been delayed. The Serie A side have previously been punished with a partial closure of their stadium. It was thought the next step was likely to be a full

closure.

But Lazio pleaded for leniency on the basis that they were taking measures to identify the culprits and ban them. The plight of the travelling Celtic support was also believed to have been used by the host club, who insisted it would not be fair on those coming over from Scotland not to be able to attend the game.

The game in Rome next month is the second part of a Europa League double header, with Lazio scheduled to play at Celtic Park a week on Thursday..

