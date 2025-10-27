Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the shock resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening, with ex-Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill placed in temporary charge.

The 73-year-old manager insisted his stay at the club was only be temporary, but was able to close the gap on league leaders Hearts to six points in his first game in charge, after guiding them to a 4-0 home win over Falkirk on Wednesday.

Departing on the back of a damaging 3-1 defeat to Hearts at the weekend, Rodgers’ second spell at the club ended in acrimonious fashion, with Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond releasing a statement which read: “Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway, and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

But who is the early favourite to be the next manager at Celtic? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Celtic manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Ruud van Nistelrooy - 14/1 Out of work since being sacked by Leicester City in the summer, the ex-Manchester United netbuster is amongst the favourites for the Celtic job. | DARREN STAPLES Photo: DARREN STAPLES Photo Sales

2 . Martin O'Neill - 12/1 Installed as interim boss, he won his first game in charge 4-0 against Falkirk. The Northern Irishman has already ruled himself out of the running, but remains amongst the favourites as an outside bet. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wilfried Nancy - 12/1 French professional football manager and former football player is currently the head coach of MLS outfit Columbus Crew, and is named amongst the outsiders for the Celtic manager's role. | Rich Storry/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales