Celtic target striker Alfred Finnbogason

Celtic have continued their search for a new striker in the Netherlands as Heerenveen forward Alfred Finnbogason has emerged as their latest potential signing.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 19th December 2013, 12:52 pm
Alfred Finnbogason, seen here in action for Heerenveen, is being monitored by Celtic. Picture: Getty

Club representatives including manager Neil Lennon attended an Eredivisie match between Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar to monitor the £5 million-rated striker, who is an Iceland international.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

The Glasgow giants join a host of clubs chasing the Iceland striker’s signature. Villareal are thought to be frontrunners in securing the 24-year-old’s signature.

Neil Lennon had originally scouted Finnbogason last summer, who has scored 16 goals in 15 games this season, but opted for signing Amido Balde and Teemu Pukki, who cost a combined £4 million.

Finnbogason has indicated his desire to move by refusing to extend his contract with the Dutch club, who have the player tied up until 2015.