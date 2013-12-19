Celtic target striker Alfred Finnbogason

Alfred Finnbogason, seen here in action for Heerenveen, is being monitored by Celtic. Picture: Getty

Club representatives including manager Neil Lennon attended an Eredivisie match between Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar to monitor the £5 million-rated striker, who is an Iceland international.

The Glasgow giants join a host of clubs chasing the Iceland striker’s signature. Villareal are thought to be frontrunners in securing the 24-year-old’s signature.

Neil Lennon had originally scouted Finnbogason last summer, who has scored 16 goals in 15 games this season, but opted for signing Amido Balde and Teemu Pukki, who cost a combined £4 million.