Celtic target striker Alfred Finnbogason

Club representatives including manager Neil Lennon attended an Eredivisie match between Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar to monitor the £5 million-rated striker, who is an Iceland international.
The Glasgow giants join a host of clubs chasing the Iceland striker’s signature. Villareal are thought to be frontrunners in securing the 24-year-old’s signature.
Neil Lennon had originally scouted Finnbogason last summer, who has scored 16 goals in 15 games this season, but opted for signing Amido Balde and Teemu Pukki, who cost a combined £4 million.
Finnbogason has indicated his desire to move by refusing to extend his contract with the Dutch club, who have the player tied up until 2015.