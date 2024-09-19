Celtic started the new Champions League format with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava which eclipsed their biggest victory in the group stage era.

Brendan Rodgers declared before the game that his side were more ready than ever to make their mark on Europe’s elite competition and they vindicated his confidence as Liam Scales opened their campaign with a 17th-minute header.

The Scottish champions should have been out of sight by half-time but they finally found their range in the second half.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and substitute Adam Idah sent Celtic second in the league.

On paper this was Celtic’s best chance of three points, playing against a side who were making their debut at this level of the Champions League, and the visitors had other chances apart from Kevin Wimmer’s goal.

But Slovan had gone through eight games of qualifying without defeat and the resounding nature of Celtic’s performance sparked a carnival atmosphere among a support who had to wait 10 years for a home group-stage win before seeing their team beat Feyenoord in a dead rubber last year.

We pick out some of the best images.

