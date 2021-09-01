Late deadline day rumour Rangers were in for Hibs star, Celtic land 12th signing of summer window, Hibs and St Mirren player-swap deal falls through - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet. Picture: SNS

Edouard message to Celtic fans

Odsonne Edouard thanked Celtic supporters for their love over the previous four years as he reflected on making some “wonderful” memories at Parkhead after agreeing to join Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day. (Various)

Celtic sign Carter-Vickers

Celtic have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers. The US international arrives from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season. As part of the deal, Celtic have the option to make the deal for the centre-back permanent. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic favourite on move again

Former Celtic favourite Patrick Roberts is on the move once again after joining French side Troyes on loan from Manchester City. The playmaker has had a nomadic football existence since leaving Parkhead, going on loan previously to Girona, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Derby. (Various)

Late Nisbet rumour

A Twitter rumour that picked up momentum regarding a potential move for Kevin Nisbet going to Scottish champions Rangers was wide of the mark with the Ibrox side not looking to make a move for the Hibs striker. (Daily Record)

Katic moves on loan

Rangers’ Nikola Katic has joined Croatian side Hadjuk Split on loan for the season. The Scottish champions have a recall option in January for a player who needs regular first-team football after recovering from a devastating knee injury. (The Scotsman)

McGrath to Hibs deal fails

Hibs failed in a last-gasp bid to land St Mirren forward Jamie McGrath in a deal that would have seen Drey Wright and Scott Allan heading in the opposite direction. The Easter Road side failed to lodge the relevant paperwork in time with the Scottish FA. (Evening News)

Roberts joins Motherwell

Jordan Roberts has left Hearts to join Premiership rivals Motherwell on loan. The 27-year-old has signed until January 3, 2022, the day after the Steelmen are due to play St Mirren. (Evening News)

McCann exit

St Johnstone lost key midfielder Ali McCann in the final hour of the transfer window. Preston North End completed a deal for the Northern Ireland international understood to be worth more than £1.2million. However, it could rise to more than £1.75million – the club's record sale – according to chairman Steve Brown. (The Scotsman)

