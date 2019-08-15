Ladbrokes to end their sponsorship of Scottish football after this season - reports

Ladbrokes won't be renewing their sponsorship of Scottish football beyond the the 2019/2020 season.

According to the Scottish Sun, GVC Holdings, the owners of the bookmakers, as well as Coral, Bwin and Sportingbet, are keen on pulling their sponsorship and advertising on sports with the clubs made aware of the decision today.

Ladbrokes are set to end their partnership with the SPFL. Picture: SNS

It will end a five-year partnership between the SPFL and Ladbrokes.

They first signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the organisation for more than £4million in 2015 before extending it for a year.

That was followed by a new deal was signed for two years worth around £5million.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, will now have to focus on finding another sponsor who is willing to equal or better Ladbrokes offer for the benefit of the 42 clubs.

It is believed GVC Holdings want to switch focus and concentrate on responsible gambling, which means no advertising at grounds or during half-time of broadcasts.

The company launched the 'Changing For The Bettor' campaign earlier this year.

“The campaign is being spearheaded by a major new research project into problem gambling with the Division on Addiction, Cambridge Health Alliance, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital," said GVC Holdings.

“The guiding principle of Changing for the Bettor is to further establish GVC as the most trusted and enjoyable betting operator in the world.”