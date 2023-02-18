Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou jokingly suggested any thoughts of resting Kyogo Furuhashi before next week’s Viaplay Cup final were ended by the Japanese striker’s agitations on the bench during the club’s 4-0 victory at home to Aberdeen.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi with Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie after his demanded to enter the fray late on. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old had recovered from a shoulder injury sustained the week before to take his place in the matchday squad for the Pittodrie side’s visit, but the Australian took the opportunity to hand Oh Hyeon-gyu a first start in what proved another emphatic victory. Asked if he considered it useful to give the club’s top scorer minutes ahead of next week’s decider at Hampden after introducing him in the 72nd minutes, the Celtic manager quipped the matter had been taken out of his hands by the player.

"He would have been fine but John Kennedy kept telling me 'look, he is getting really angry, you better put him on',” said Postecoglou. “So I didn't have much choice. I thought he was going to sneak on at one point. I just thought before the game it was good chance to get Oh some minutes. Kyogo has been outstanding in recent times and it was going to be hard for us to find a game for Oh with the fact we are only playing a game a week at the moment. I didn't want to go too long without giving Oh a start and I thought today was a good opportunity to do that. But Kyogo is fine, he is raring to go and looking forward to next week."

