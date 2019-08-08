Kieran Tierney 'pictured in Arsenal shirt' as he closes in on £25m move from Celtic

A photo of Kieran Tierney posing in an Arsenal shirt is doing the rounds on social media as the Gunners close in on a £25 million deal for the Celtic and Scotland defender.

The image, which has been posted on Instagram, has been circulated on Twitter and appears to show the 22-year-old posing in an Arsenal home shirt for official photos.

It is unclear if the image has been leaked from an official photoshoot or whether it is merely a Photoshop job.

Earlier today, Tierney was spotted near Arsenal's training ground ahead of his projected move to the north London club.

Gunners fan Paul Moody posted a picture of himself with the full-back after meeting him at a hotel close to London Colney in Hertfordshire this afternoon.

The player is understood to have flown down to London last night and undergone a medical this morning.

Kieran Tierney is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal

Moody said: "He signed a shirt for me and all he said was I can't have a photo with the Arsenal shirt in it as it's not been announced yet."

Tierney is expected to complete his move to Arsenal before the 5pm deadline.