Kieran Tierney on leaving Celtic and joining Arsenal, his fitness battle and fans tracking his flight to London

Kieran Tierney has given his first interview since joining Arsenal from Celtic in a £25 million transfer.







The Scotland international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates, and spoke to the Gunners' official website after sealing his move to the English Premier League.

The 22-year-old, who played more than 150 games for Celtic between April 2015 and May 2019, admitted it had been a tough decision leaving his boyhood club.

"It was the hardest decision in my whole life that I've had to make," Tierney told Arsenal.com.

"I had to speak to my family and my close friends and my agent as well because it's a hard decision to leave a club that you love so much.

"People need to know that as well. I feel Arsenal is a massive club and it's a great opportunity for me as well. I'm delighted to be here."

The Isle of Man-born defender is currently recuperating from surgery, but revealed he's hopeful of making a comeback in the near future.

"I had a double hernia operation in the summer. I'm just getting back fit now - I'm just getting back involved with a ball and running. So hopefully it's not going to be too long.

"I've been working hard in rehab and I've had good people around me as well. At Celtic I was training hard, working hard and just looking to get back fit. That was my main focus.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back on the pitch, training and getting involved with the squad."

Supporters of Unai Emery's side were following the 22-year-old's flight on tracking apps, and Tierney was asked how he felt about the fans' dedication.

"That's mad. It's the first time I've heard that so I don't know how to react, but fair play to them."

Tierney had a message for the thousands of Celtic fans who were split on the player's move to England.

"When I was younger, it was always Celtic.The ambition was Celtic, and that was my dream when I was younger.

"But when you get older... I've done that, I've made my dream, lived my dream and I've loved every single minute of it.

"Now I fell is the right time to take a step on. I feel this is a great opportunity for me."