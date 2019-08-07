Kieran Tierney 'on his way to Arsenal' as Celtic star set to complete £25m move

Kieran Tierney is on his way to Arsenal to complete a £25 million move from Celtic, according to the Scottish Sun.

The English Premier League side have wanted for the left-back for the past couple of months but had been unable to agree a fee with the Parkhead club.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

It now appears that the two parties have reached an agreement and Tierney will travel south to discuss terms.

The defender was spotted at Edinburgh Airport as he prepared to travel down. The Sun reports he will earn around £75,000 and sign a five-year deal.

Arsenal will have to get the transfer completed before 5pm on Thursday when the window shuts for Premier League clubs.

The news broke as Neil Lennon's men were battling Cluj in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifying tie.