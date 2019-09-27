Hibs v Celtic

Kick-off times and dates for Betfred Cup semi-finals, Neil Lennon is 'full of s**t', Premier League side eye Hearts ace, Celtic star to miss rest of the season - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston.

Chris Sutton reckons his former teammate Neil Lennon is "full of s**t" when he says that he's mellowed as a manager since returning to Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Chris Sutton believes that Vakoun Bayo has overtaken Leigh Griffiths in the Celtic pecking order. (Scottish Sun)

Southampton are the latest club to take an interest in Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey. The EPL side have been monitoring the prospect since the end of last season. (Daily Record)

Celtic youngster Calvin Miller will miss the rest of the season after requiring surgery following an injury sustained in a reserve game. (Scottish Sun)

