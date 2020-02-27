Key man available for Hearts-Rangers cup tie, Celtic ace set for new deal, Hibs chief's booze bid - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Boyce fit to face Gers

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has insisted he is fit to face Rangers after suffering a bout of tonsilitis and overcoming a back injury. (Hearts TV)

Hoops eye Edouard extension

Celtic are working hard to strike a new deal with in-demand striker Odsonne Edouard before the summer transfer window. A source inside the club has claimed the Frenchman will be offered a contract that reflects his position as the best and most valuable player at Parkhead. (Football Insider)

Lennon: We've learnt from Cluj nightmare

Neil Lennon believes Celtic have learned and improved from the bitter experience of their Champions League collapse against Cluj as they go into tonight’s Europa League last-32 clash with Copenhagen in identical circumstances. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard slams Kent critics

Steven Gerrard praised Ryan Kent after he delivered on the big occasion once again to overcome recent criticism of his efforts and secure Rangers’ passage into the last 16 of the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

Gordon in booze bid

Hibs new owner Ron Gordon has called for the 40-year ban on the sale of alcohol in Scottish football stadiums to be lifted, claiming it is a financial penalty on the game. (Evening News)

Rangers in Saints dilemma

Rangers could end up with no free date to play St Johnstone if they reach the Europa League quarter-finals. Steven Gerrard's side reached the last 16 last night, which poses enough of a fixture headache but if they go further and reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, there will be no free date pre-split to complete the fixture. (The Sun)