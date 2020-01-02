Key Celtic man rejects Man United switch as talks continue with Andraz Sporar and Fabricio Bruno

Neil Lennon has been handed a boost ahead of Celtic's foray into the transfer market this month.

Celtic physio Tim Williamson, who was linked with Manchester United, is understood to have decided to remain at Parkhead after having a change of heart, according to the Daily Mail.

It emerged in early October last year that the Old Trafford side were looking to overhaul their sport science and medical departments, with the long-serving Hoops man earmarked as a potential target.

However Williamson - who is also involved with the Scotland national team set-up, is remaining in Scotland.

Talks continue with Sporar and Bruno

Celtic are also in talks with Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar, although a host of other clubs retain an interest in the international ace. Lennon is understood to be in the market for at least one, and possibly two strikers this month and Sporar could fill one of those roles should talks progress, the Daily Mail reports.

More complex is a proposed move for Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno, currently at Cruzeiro in his homeland. Celtic are already locked in negotiations with the tier two side for the 23-year-old but the defender's ongoing legal battle with the club could pose problems.

The club are keen to get a fee of around £5 million for a 70 per cent stake in the player, who is pursuing legal action in a bid to terminate his contract amid a row over unpaid wages.