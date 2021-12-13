JRG clarifies close contact rules on buses and planes and issue encouragement on vaccinations

Motherwell's players walk over after arriving in their cars at Celtic Park

Guidance issued on Friday stated that all passengers would be required to self-isolate for 10 days should one person test positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As a result, Aberdeen changed their travel plans for their trip to St Johnstone, taking three buses to Perth in addition to having staff travelling in cars.

However, national clinical director Jason Leitch suggested on the radio at lunchtime on Saturday that such an understanding may not actually be the case.

Dons manager Stephen Glass called for some clarity after his side's victory at McDiarmid Park.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Response Group's Joint Response Group issued an update to clubs on Monday, stating that only those seated within a certain proximity to a passenger who tests positive will be classed as a close contact.

It read: "Contrary to initial advice, it has been confirmed that it is NOT the case that all passengers on board a plane or bus will be identified as close contacts.

"The revised guidance received from Scottish Government is as follows.

"Close contact definition and assessment process remain as they are across all areas, with the 'two row' criteria currently in place continuing on plane/bus travel and '2m' assessment used for changing areas, dining arrangements etc."