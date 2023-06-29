The 24-year-old has been a star player for the Parkhead side since initially joining on a season-long loan from Benfica two years ago – a move which was made permanent last summer as Celtic paid £6.4m to land him on a five-year contract.

The Portuguese sensation scored 15 goals in 43 appearances to help Celtic win a domestic treble last season, but a report by Al-Kass media - which has 1.4million followers on Twitter - claims he is on the verge of a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The transfer would see Jota link up with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who signed for the Jeddah-based outfit earlier this month after ending his 14-year association with Real Madrid.

Celtic winger Jota is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The club are currently managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Esperito Santo with former Hearts manager Ian Cathro among the backroom staff. The report claims that only "minor details" are left to be resolved before the move is completed.

Al-Kass posted: "The Saudi club Al-Ittihad agrees with the Portuguese player Joao Felipe [Jota] on all terms and details of the contract to join its ranks during the current summer transfer period; And a few minor details remain with his club Celtic."

The vasts sums of money on offer from clubs in Saudi Arabia has seen a number of European players follow the route Cristiano Ronaldo took last summer in departing Manchester United for Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth more than $200m a year.

Three Chelsea players alone have moved to the Gulf state this summer – namely Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly. Wolves captain Ruben Neves was also transferred to Al-Hilal for a club record £47million.

The Middle East state’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took controlling stakes in four Saudi Pro League clubs – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – earlier this month as part of the wider ‘Vision 2030’ plan to diversify the Saudi economy. The country’s rulers also believe a thriving professional sports scene will help drive up grassroots activity levels in the kingdom.

The Saudis have signalled their intention to mount a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and raising the standard and profile of the domestic league could prove crucial to that mission. PIF has the financial clout to recruit big names to the cause.

It is not the first time an emerging league has adopted similar tactics. Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore all played in the North American Soccer League at the end of their respective careers, while China has lured a host of top-flight stars to its Super League in recent years.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, co-owner of League Two Salford, expressed concerns over the number of Premier League players moving to Saudi Arabia last week.