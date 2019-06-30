John McGinn to Manchester United for £50m, third Kieran Tierney bid 'imminent', Celtic release signing flop, truth behind David Turnbull injury - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Manchester United are preparing a £50 million offer for John McGinn, Arsenal are expected to make a third bid for Kieran Tierney, and Youssouf Mulumbu has been released by Celtic. Sunday's Scottish football transfer news and gossip. 1. Man United want McGinn Manchester United are preparing a 50 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. His former club Hibs would receive a seven-figure windfall if the deal goes through. (The Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Truth behind Turnbull's injury David Turnbull's move to Celtic fell apart because of a freak cartilage issue that, while giving the player no pain at the moment, could have ruined his career had he injured at any point. (Sunday Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Third bid for Tierney imminent Arsenal are poised to return with a third bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. It is expected to be 20 million with another 5 million in add-ons. (Sunday Post) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Killie trial Finn Kilmarnock have taken Finnish international striker Tim Vayrynen on trial. The 26-year-old has joined Angelo Alessios squad in Marbella. (Sunday Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3