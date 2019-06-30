McGinn

John McGinn to Manchester United for £50m, third Kieran Tierney bid 'imminent', Celtic release signing flop, truth behind David Turnbull injury - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Manchester United are preparing a £50 million offer for John McGinn, Arsenal are expected to make a third bid for Kieran Tierney, and Youssouf Mulumbu has been released by Celtic.

Sunday's Scottish football transfer news and gossip.

Manchester United are preparing a 50 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. His former club Hibs would receive a seven-figure windfall if the deal goes through. (The Sun)

David Turnbull's move to Celtic fell apart because of a freak cartilage issue that, while giving the player no pain at the moment, could have ruined his career had he injured at any point. (Sunday Mail)

Arsenal are poised to return with a third bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. It is expected to be 20 million with another 5 million in add-ons. (Sunday Post)

Kilmarnock have taken Finnish international striker Tim Vayrynen on trial. The 26-year-old has joined Angelo Alessios squad in Marbella. (Sunday Mail)

