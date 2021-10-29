John Beaton 'wrong' to give Rangers penalty insists former SFA referee, ex-Celtic star says Ibrox side are asking for 'special treatment', overseas interest in buying Hamilton Accies - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It’s Friday once more, which can only mean one thing: we’re a day away from another red-hot Saturday of cinch Premiership action.

The midweek certainly threw up a number of interesting contests and tomorrow is almost certain to provide similar intrigue.

Celtic host Livingston at Celtic Park where a win would see Ange Postecoglou’s side move top of the table before Rangers travel to Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

Hibs are in desperate need of a victory as they travel to Ross County. It’s perhaps the worst time to play the Staggies, whose collective tails will be up after their stunning 5-0 victory at Dundee in midweek gave them their first win of the campaign.

Aberdeen and Hearts will meet in what promises to be an excellent encounter at Pittodrie, while Dundee United host St Johnstone in the Tayside derby.

Finally, Dundee will look to rebound from the Wednesday hammering as they travel to St Mirren.

