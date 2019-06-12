Jim McGuinness, ex-Celtic coach, sacked by Charlotte Independence

Former Celtic coach and Donegal GAA bainisteoir Jim McGuinness has been relieved of his duties as manager of American side Charlotte Independence.







He signed a three-year deal to lead the USL Championship side in December 2018, but suffered a nightmare start to the role, winning just one of his first 14 matches in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte drew 0-0 with Swope Park Rangers last weekend, and last won a league match in mid-April. His record was one win, six draws and seven losses.

Club president and Managing Partner Jim McPhilliamy said: "Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward.

"As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we've fallen short.

"On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organisation thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club."

McGuinness left Celtic in June 2017 to take up an assistant coaching role at Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan, but resigned after a little over six months in post.

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman is currently on loan at Independence.