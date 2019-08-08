Jeremy Corbyn singles out Celtic star after taking in Champions League clash

Have your say

Jeremy Corbyn was a surprise spectator during Celtic's Champions League first-leg qualifier against Cluj.

The Labour leader attended the match after being brought along by a group of Celtic supporters he met on the way to Romania.

He would later post a picture of himself alongside the Celtic fans and added a little praise for one particular Hoops star.

The Arsenal supporter was impressed with the forward play of Frenchman Odsonne Edouard, who was a threat throughout the 1-1 draw.

He said on Twitter: “On a plane to Romania today I bumped into @CelticFC fans who invited me to join them watch their team play @CFR_1907_Cluj. So I did.

“@Oedouard22 impressed along with Celtic's discipline and determination.

“Great match and Celtic got a vital away goal to take into the second leg.”

