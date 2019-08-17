Jackie McNamara says Celtic winger hasn't done enough to repay manager's faith

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara believes Lewis Morgan has missed an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting spot under Neil Lennon, after disappointing in his appearances this season.

Speaking Football Insider, McNamara claimed the fringe players used under Lennon so far this season have failed to impress.

He said: "I think he’s given them a chance already to be honest.

“He gave a chance to Morgan there and I don’t think he did a lot when he came on. He’s given the young and fringe players a chance and they need to repay that. It’s okay doing it against the Motherwells and St Johnstones.

“It’s the big games where you’re judged.”

Morgan has made seven appearances for the Parkhead side this season, having spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan to Sunderland. The 22-year-old started the away leg of Celtic's Champions League qualifier away to Cluj before being substituted, and made a 15-minute cameo as Celtic crashed out on Tuesday night.