Jablonec v Celtic: Kick-off time, how to watch plus Hibs, Aberdeen and St Johnstone TV details

Celtic, Hibs, St Johnstone and Aberdeen are all in European action this evening. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In the Europa League third round qualifying round, Premiership runners-up Celtic are in the Czech Republic for a first leg clash against Jablonec, while double cup winners St Johnstone are in Istanbul for a glamour meeting with Turkish heavyweights Galatasary.

Hibs and Aberdeen are also in action in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, with the Edinburgh side preparing to welcome Croatian outfit Rijeka to Easter Road while the Dons have travelled to Iceland for a first leg meeting with Breidablik.

Here’s how you can watch each of the four ties this evening, which all kick off at different times:

Jablonec v Celtic

The match takes place at the Strelnice Stadium and is the first of the four Scottish ties to kick off with a 4.45pm start time as Ange Postecoglou looks for his first win in charge at the fourth attempt. The game will be broadcast live on the free-to-air BBC Scotland channel with ex-Celt Charlie Mulgrew, James McFadden and Steven Thompson in the Sportscene studio. Coverage starts at 4.30pm. It can also be watched online via the BBC Sport website.

Galatasary v St Johnstone

Callum Davidson’s men are in action at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium with the match due to kick-off at 7pm. The game is also being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage following on from the conclusion of Celtic’s fixture. It can also be watched online via the BBC Sport website.

Hibs v Rijeka

The Hibees take on their Croatian opponents at Easter Road in front of 5600 fans with a 7.45pm kick-off. The match is not being shown on TV, however, Hibs TV are providing a pay-per-view option for £12.99 where Dougie Donnelly will be joined by ex-Hibs defender and manager John Hughes.

Breidablik v Aberdeen

The last of the Scottish ties takes place at Laugardalsvollur, the national stadium in Reykjavik, with an 8pm kick-off. The game is being shown live on subscription channel Premier Sports 2, with covergae due to start at 7.55pm

