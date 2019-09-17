Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Italian trio and German giants eye Celtic ace, Rangers man to be dropped for Feyenoord clash, Celtic back in for international star? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...



Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone and more in today's round-up...

Napoli are weighing up a move for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, and have been tracking him for the last two years, although Atalanta, Sampdoria and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs. (Daily Mail)

Celtic WERE interested in signing Victor Wanyama during the summer, although a move never transpired, and Hoops boss Neil Lennon admits the club could revisit the transfer in January. (The Sun)

Rangers defender Nikola Katic could be dropped for the Europa League group clash against Feyenoord after a less-than-convincing showing against Livingston. (Various)

Craig Levein stressed that his head is not in the sand with regard to Hearts current predicament as he reiterated his belief that he is still equipped to turn things round at Tynecastle. (Evening News)

