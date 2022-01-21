"it would be nice if you started writing they had shockers!" Celtic's Ange Postecoglou fretting glowing debut reports for duo will bring call-ups

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hugs Reo Hatate as he leaves the field following a scintillating debut that earned a stunned reaction which, in common with the acclaim for debutant scorer Daizen Maeda, could impact on the Japanese pair's club availability over the coming weeks. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Japanese squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers at home to China on January 27 and Saudia Arabia six days later is expected around 5am Saturday [January 22] UK time. And Postecoglou is braced for being without the pair for the forthcoming league encounters against Hearts, Dundee United and Rangers – Kyogo Furuhashi not available through injury – owing to glowing reports of their first Celtic outings filtering back to their homeland.

The 56-year-old keeps close contacts on events in Japanese football following his three-and-a-half years with Yokohama F Marinos that his June move to Scotland ended. Hatate, lauded for his accomplished midfield showing against the Leith club, has yet to appear for his senior national side. Meanwhile, striker Maeda, a scorer within four minutes of his Celtic bow, earned the second of his two caps back in June 2019. However, Postecoglou believes the recent lauding of the duo has burnished their prospects of imminent call-ups.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are awaiting official confirmation but they will both be in the frame – thanks to you blokes in the media…” said the Celtic manager, unlikely to lose 15-times capped fourth Japanese player in his ranks, Yosuke Ideguchi, with the midweek Celtic substitute last appearing for his country more than two years ago. “Their good performances against Hibs got publicised in Japan. It would nice if you started writing they had shockers! We will wait and see what the squad is."

A message from the Editor: