Is this the best Celtic line-up now that the transfer window has closed - five newboys in the starting XI?

There have been question marks over the recruitment policy but Lennon strengthened in positions he wanted: goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back and out wide. In addition, the club brought in a number of youngsters who they rate highly. After a late flurry of additions we look at how the team could line up after the international break.

1. GK: Fraser Forster Neil Lennon noted the goalkeepers presence before the Old Firm game. He has that over Craig Gordon and is better than Scott Bain. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. RB: Hatem Abd Elhamed The Israeli has been a solid recruit and provides a nice balance behind James Forrest. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. CB: Christopher Jullien 7m signing and has shown in the last week or two, especially against Rangers, that he may well be a very, very good signing. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Kristoffer Ajer Thought to be the next player who will make Celtic a lot of money. Huge potential and provides useful driving runs from defence. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more