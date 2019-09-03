Is this the best Celtic line-up now that the transfer window has closed - five newboys in the starting XI?
It has been far from a smooth transfer window for Celtic. Remember the David Turnbull saga?
There have been question marks over the recruitment policy but Lennon strengthened in positions he wanted: goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back and out wide. In addition, the club brought in a number of youngsters who they rate highly. After a late flurry of additions we look at how the team could line up after the international break.
1. GK: Fraser Forster
Neil Lennon noted the goalkeepers presence before the Old Firm game. He has that over Craig Gordon and is better than Scott Bain.