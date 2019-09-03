.

Is this the best Celtic line-up now that the transfer window has closed - five newboys in the starting XI?

It has been far from a smooth transfer window for Celtic. Remember the David Turnbull saga?

There have been question marks over the recruitment policy but Lennon strengthened in positions he wanted: goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back and out wide. In addition, the club brought in a number of youngsters who they rate highly. After a late flurry of additions we look at how the team could line up after the international break.

Neil Lennon noted the goalkeepers presence before the Old Firm game. He has that over Craig Gordon and is better than Scott Bain.

1. GK: Fraser Forster

The Israeli has been a solid recruit and provides a nice balance behind James Forrest.

2. RB: Hatem Abd Elhamed

7m signing and has shown in the last week or two, especially against Rangers, that he may well be a very, very good signing.

3. CB: Christopher Jullien

Thought to be the next player who will make Celtic a lot of money. Huge potential and provides useful driving runs from defence.

4. Kristoffer Ajer

