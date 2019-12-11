Is Celtic starlet set to make European debut in Cluj?

Karamoko Dembele could make his European debut for Celtic on Thursday night.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have travelled to Romania this afternoon for their final Europa League group stage fixture against Cluj.

Dembele has travelled with the side to Romania. Picture: SNS

Celtic have already qualified from their group as winners with Neil Lennon said to name a much-changed side.

Reports emerged of the XI which are set to start he match.

However, teenage ace Dembele could be involved. The 16-year-old forward was part of the travelling party having trained with the first-team squad.

If he was to feature it would be his second appearance for the club and first in Europe having faced Hearts in the final league game of last season.

Due to his age, he is available and not required to be part of the squad list Celtic submit before the start of the tournament.

Having secured the Betfred Cup in the win over Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday and a crucial league encounter at home to Hibs on Sunday, Lennon is expected to rest key first-team stars.