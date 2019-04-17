Celtic latest: Duo's future in doubt? | Pre-season plans confirmed | Loan star impressing

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Celtic Park....

Do Lennon's comments spell the end for Burke and Weah?

Neil Lennon's comments about chasing a third treble with only one striker could have been a slip of the tongue, but it does throw the future of Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah into doubt. Both are loan players but Burke has talked about extending his stay in Glasgow while Weah is also likely to be sent on loan next season.

However, Lennon said: "That one striker (Odsonne Edouard) has done brilliantly for me, but it would be good to have another one."

Pre-season trip finalised

Celtic have confirmed plans to return to Austria for pre-season, with a friendly against Swiss side St Gallen also included as part of the Hoops' summer programme.

The Parkhead side will face eastern Austrian side SC Pinkafeld on June 26, before taking on Wiener Sport-Club in Vienna three days later.

The Hoops will then face St Gallen at the Stadion Kybunpark in St Gallen on July 2, a week before the first Champions League qualifiers.

Gutman on target for Charlotte Independence

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman has scored his second goal for loan side Charlotte Independence. The American defender signed for the Hoops in January before returning to his homeland on loan. The left-back found the net in a 2-1 win over Bethlehem Steel.

However, Independence are currently at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference, sitting 15th out of 18 after losing four of their six opening games. Their next game is at home to North Carolina FC on Sunday April 21.