'Immense' Celtic midfielder hailed for quick thinking at second goal that teed up Kyogo Furuhashi for Premier Sports Cup glory

Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the Premier Sports Cup after Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice in a 2-1 win over Hibs at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Despite falling behind to Paul Hanlon’s opener, Kygo Furuhashi responded immediately and then added a clever second to take the first silverware of the season back to Parkhead.

Miller, who was critical of the first-half wide play of Celtic’s wingers, was fulsome of his praise at full-time for both matchwinners - and praised the character of Ange Postecoglou’s side in winning the Cup from behind.

“Take nothing away from Celtic I think they were the better side. I thought Tom Rogic was absolutely immense out there, I thought he strolled through the game, his touches and setup play was just a joy to watch, and the quick-thinking for the second goal was just magnificent,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

“Kyogo had two very difficult chances and he took them. The second was just sublime – he knew exactly what you had to do and he plays on the shoulder of central defenders and toys with offside just about every time in looking for that ball over the top.

“He's beaten the offside on both occasions and has finished superbly.”

The Sportsound pundit added: “For Celtic to come back after the blow of going behind shows the characters that they have in the side but as far as the second half is concerned Hibs can take a lot of it and came to very close to getting an equaliser towards the end.”