Ilir Meta, President of Albania, reveals support for Celtic

There's never a dull moment in Scottish football, as evidenced by Celtic's latest celebrity endorsement - the President of Albania.

Ilir Meta posted a picture on social media this morning wearing the iconic hooped jersey and giving the thumbs up while referencing Celtic's 3-1 Champions League qualifier win over FK Sarajevo earlier this week.

Although he wasn't in attendance at the Stadion Asim Ferhatović Hase on Tuesday night, President Meta was in Bosnia for diplomatic purposes and bumped into a group of Celtic fans after hearing them singing songs in the Bosnian capital.

President Meta wrote: "Good morning! This photo today is dedicated to the extraordinary Celtic fans around the world.

"This shirt is a gift from my friend Rudi Vata. After the meeting in Sarajevo, I believe in: "Once you're a Celt, you're always a Celt... Hail Hail."

The Albanian head of state then posted two shamrock emojis.

Celtic have only faced Albanian opposition once in Europe - a two-legged affair in the 1979/80 European Cup against FK Partizani, with the Hoops losing 1-0 in the Albanian capital only to triumph 4-2 on aggregate after a 4-1 win at Parkhead.