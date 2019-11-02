M

Ibrox star drops hint at January exit, Lennon reveals Celtic captain for semi-final, the state of Rangers' finances, Hearts take time over Levein successor - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos hints that he's after a 'bigger move to a more competitive league' in the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun)

1. Morelos hint

Hearts players and staff are guilty of letting Craig Levein down, according to the person who has replaced him on an interim basis. (The Scotsman)

2. Players' sorry to Levein

Hearts will not rush into appointing a new manager to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

3. Hearts won't rush

Rangers forecast they will need another 10 million in investment before the end of the season after announcing an annual loss of 11.3m. (The Scotsman)

4. Rangers need investment

