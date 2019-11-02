Ibrox star drops hint at January exit, Lennon reveals Celtic captain for semi-final, the state of Rangers' finances, Hearts take time over Levein successor - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs. 1. Morelos hint Rangers star Alfredo Morelos hints that he's after a 'bigger move to a more competitive league' in the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Players' sorry to Levein Hearts players and staff are guilty of letting Craig Levein down, according to the person who has replaced him on an interim basis. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Hearts won't rush Hearts will not rush into appointing a new manager to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked on Thursday. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Rangers need investment Rangers forecast they will need another 10 million in investment before the end of the season after announcing an annual loss of 11.3m. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2