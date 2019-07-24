'I was almost crying' - Celtic comeback goal a career highlight, says Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths admitted he was close to tears after scoring his first goal for Celtic since November in their 5-0 Champions League rout of Estonian side Nomme Kalju.

Making his first start for the Scottish champions since December, having been sidelined for six months as he battled depression, Griffiths netted a brilliant free-kick to spark emotional scenes at Celtic Park.

The 28-year-old hailed it as one of the highlights of his career, even standing comparison with his sensational free-kick double for Scotland in the World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden in 2017.

“That’s up there with the England moments, right at the top,” said Griffiths. “I was almost crying, I’m not going to lie to you.

“A lot of things were going through my head after I scored. It’s been a lot of hard work to get here and I was thinking of a lot of people who have helped me.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon stressed caution in assessing Griffiths’ ongoing recovery but shared his joy.

“I’m delighted for him,” said Lennon. “He did what he does best. There is always that air of anticipation when he lines up a free-kick because he’s got that range. You expect something to happen. I was disappointed with his first one earlier in the game but he’s won a medal with the second one.

“The reception he’s got from the players and supporters since he came back, it makes me very happy and very proud. He has got a huge lift from all of that. He needs to keep a level, he’s still got a bit of work to do in his conditioning. But that will do his confidence the world of good. You could see what it meant to him.”

Ryan Christie struck twice with Kristoffer Ajer and Callum McGregor also on target as Celtic took firm control of the second qualifying round tie ahead of the second leg in Estonia next Tuesday.

They are all but assured of a place in the third qualifying round where they will play either Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv, with the Romanian side taking a 1-0 first-leg lead in that tie.

Celtic completed the signing of Israeli international defender Hatem Abd Elhamed on a four-year contract earlier on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is Lennon’s fourth recruit of the summer, his £1.6 million move from Hapoel Be’er Sheva taking their spending to around £12 million following the previous arrivals of Christopher Jullien, Luca Connell and Boli Bolingoli.

Lennon is hopeful of securing further additions over the coming days but reported no fresh developments in Arsenal’s stalled pursuit of £25 million-rated left-back Kieran Tierney.