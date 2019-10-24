'I see us winning the Europa League' - Celtic fans react to memorable win over Lazio at Parkhead

Have your say

Celtic fans had their say on the team's come-from-behind win at Lazio which produced brilliant moments and brilliant saves.

@ChrisMcQueer_: "Lennon-Ball is back baybee"

@hgtv132: "My first born will be called Fraser"

@TheTweetofShaun: "Fantastic result. When's the last time we CAME FROM BEHIND to BEAT one the big teams from a top 5 leagues."

@JayBhoyWolf: "Fantastic result n great game btw two top two sides our bhoys were immense tonight. Lenny was brave in changing the tactics at 1 nil doon but at least he’s got the character and heart and always a back up plan unlike Rodgers ever did. Very special European night v proud HH"

@_Bass_Player: "Absolutely amazing Celtic stressful but amazing to watch what a save by Fraser Forster (the great brick wall) at The End . Continue Like this Celtic I see us winning Europa League."

@Paddyboy124: "The importance of a good keeper at this level shows. Well done Bhoys".

@EamonK10: "Excellent contest. Lazio very competent side.Celtic though showing bucketloads of maturity,fight & quality.Decibel level wonderful.Promising!"

@PublicDomain5: "What. A. Game! Don't know what the gaffer says to you's at half time ...but it works brilliant result happy days"

@ross_cfc_: "Neil Lennon’s appointment ruined a treble treble for people. Remember that"

@Geemax87: "Announce Ryan Christie 50 year contract."

@mints1978: "Brilliant Bhoys. What a player @Chri6ViF is. £7M almost as good a bargain as £650,000 for Larsson..."

@scottMc85081322: "Nerves are a shredded but what a attitude and performance, big Fraser though.

@Blessing1973: "Magnificent! Outstanding! Tremendous! And that is just the team performance. No idea how to describe big Forster's save!"

@Mikey_Bhoy_1993: "Joy being at Celtic Park as @Chri6ViF scored, incredible atmosphere! Our 1st win against an Italian team for 12 years. Although we rode our luck, I thought tonight was reminiscent of a Strachan UCL night when energy(Christie) & heart(Jullien) saw us through. Hail Hail & **** Lazio!"

@Cyprusjag1: "Great team performance... but Ryan Christie is so central to how Celtic play .. what a night"

@BrianMu49356888: "What an incredible night , Celtic making Paradise a fortress once again"

@JoeMcilwaine_: "May be the best night at Celtic park I’ve had. Fans absolutely unreal tonight"

@NoNotThatDevlin: "Ryan Christie is the first Celtic player to score and assist in the same European game (qualifiers excl.) since.................................................................. Paul McGowan against Rapid Vienna."