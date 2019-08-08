'I'm a Celtic boy, born and raised' - Kieran Tierney's message to Arsenal fans as Parkhead club claim he wanted to leave

Kieran Tierney completed a move to Arsenal for £25million on deadline day in England.

Kieran Tierney has joined Arsenal. Picture: SNS

However, his announcement message will have angered Celtic fans who felt the player should have stayed to complete 10-in-a-row.

The Scotland international said "I'm a Celtic boy, born and raised. Joined my boyhood club, came up through the ranks and earned my place."

At the same time Celtic it made it clear the player wanted to leave, while offering their best wishes.

We did all we could to keep Kieran at Celtic. While the club did not need or wish to sell Kieran, this was an opportunity which Kieran very much wished to pursue and with the club having received a significant offer, we have agreed to the transfer.

The club posted a 2.20 montage of Tierney in a Celtic shirt. A move which didn't go down well with fans.

One supporter said told Celtic to "shut it", while another compared Tierney "jumping around daft in an Arsenal top" to Brendan Rodgers who left for Leicester City.