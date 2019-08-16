'I haven't heard anything' - Has Celtic target hinted he won't be leaving his current club?

Rumoured Celtic target Birger Meling has claimed he is unaware of any bids for his services and insists he is happy at Rosenborg.

The 24-year-old, who has played more than 100 games in the Norwegian top flight for Stabaek and the Trondheim outfit, spoke to VG in his homeland as the Norwegian champions close in on the Champions League group stages.

The former Middlesbrough youngster said: "If we make it to the Champions League, it will be really hard to leave [Rosenborg].

"When you play international matches, whether for Rosenborg or for Norway, you know people are watching the games.

"You have to deal with it if a bid comes in, but so far, I haven’t heard anything. I'm enjoying life at Rosenborg," he added.

Rosenborg are aware of interest in the player, who has ten caps for Norway, but are keen to hang onto him as they are two matches away from the Champions League group stages.

Eirik Horneland's side face a two-legged play-off against Dinamo Zagreb, with the winner qualifying for the group stages.