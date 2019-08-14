'Humiliation not seen since Christ had to carry the cross' - Celtic fans react to Champions League exit

Celtic fans took to Twitter last night to vent their frustration after the Hoops crashed out of the Champions League after an extraordinary game at Celtic Park against CFR Cluj.

One fan wrote: "Celtic's business model is champions league one in every three years. Two years without it - last time this happened Ronny [Deila] got the bullet. Board have gambled again on the cheap and making life hard for everyone."

Another supporter said: "Humiliation that has not been seen since Christ had to carry his own cross and god do we have a cross to bare. If anything good can come out of result it would be to spend buy better quality players but having said that Celtic have learned FA about that over the years. TIME FOR CHANGE."

TonyNoir said on Twitter: "No excuse. Millions in the bank, known Tierney's been leaving for months but no new left back. Backward step with the manager as well."

Marty S added: "£7.5m defender - benched. Left back - benched. Centre midfielder - played at LB. Shved - out of the squad. Sinclair - play Morgan instead. These things don’t make sense. Embarrassing and abysmal management. Not acceptable."

Karen Thorton tweeted: "We appoint a cheap option manager, chase our better players out the door, replace them with unproven cheap ones, then lose a Champions League qualifier... all while having tens of millions in the bank... did I pass out and wake up in 2014?"

Donegal Bhoy opined: "Club needs to look at itself... treble treble in dreadful league. What matters is Europe... get a grip."

Another fans account suggested: "Incompetence in the boardroom has turned Celtic FC from what should be a flourishing club into one that is infected with anguish, doubt and negativity."

Jamie Whiteford responded: "Nonsense. The board never handballed, flopped over an easy penalty save or pushed a shot out for a tap in."

Alan Donnachie wasn't interested in the Europa League: "Embarrassing. Losing at home to a mediocre team. Rather not qualify for the Europa League and concentrate on winning the league and, hopefully, another two cups."

Rab Smith wrote: "Disgrace. Absolutely taking the p*** to the fans who pump money into this club. I won't be anywhere near the ground for the Europa League."

Celtic Spares was bemused: "£10 million spent on defence. Nah, just leave them on the bench."

Dario Days said: "That’s what happens when you don’t put any money back into the team and can’t make a decent sub!"

Tend102 insisted: "Simply not good enough Celtic, transfer window after transfer window the Celtic support are taken for mugs, club's bank account getting stronger while team gets weaker."

Last word to IainD93 who said: "An £8 million pound centre half on the bench, and our best player, who's a midfielder, playing at left back - that team selection was f****** inexcusable."