How will Celtic spend Kieran Tierney money? By buying five players, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon is hoping to see the bulk of the £25 million Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney as he looks to strengthen his squad before the transfer window deadline.

Celtic knocked back an eleventh-hour bid from Leicester and former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers for Callum McGregor and Lennon is keen to bolster his squad as they compete in four competitions this year.

Asked yesterday if he was hoping to get the full £25 million to spend on incomers, Lennon quipped: "I'll be standing with my hands out."

But, the Daily Record reports, he went on to outline five key targets before the Scottish transfer window closes at the start of September.

"We'll look to bring in another left-back, no question. A right-back as well.

"And a left-winger. And a right-winger."

Lennon also suggested that he could explore the possibility of beefing up his attacking options, adding: "And maybe a centre-forward."

The Hoops boss has been forced to chop and change his starting line-up depending on players' availability, with centre-back Kristoffer Ajer deployed at right-back in some European games and defensive midfielder Nir Bitton played as an auxiliary centre-back to accommodate Ajer's positional switch.

Six defenders have now left Celtic over the course of the summer - Marvin Compper, who joined MSV Duisburg; Mikael Lustig, who moved to Belgian side Gent; Jeremy Toljan, whose loan expired; Cristian Gamboa and Emilio Izaguirre who are now free agents, and Tierney, who sealed his switch to Arsenal yesterday.

Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Hatem Abd Elhamed arrived from Toulouse, Rapid Vienna and Hapoel Be'er Sheva respectively, but Ajer and fellow centre-backs Jack Hendry and Jozo Simunovic have all been linked with moves away.