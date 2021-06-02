How the Scottish Premiership table will finish next season based on current odds

How the bookmakers think next season’s Scottish Premiership will shape up

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 4:45 pm
Rangers finished Scottish Premiership champions this past season. Picture: SNS
The Scottish football season may be over but for the diehard supporters there really is no end. As soon as one chapter closes another one begins, full of endless possibilities and a catalyst for hope which borders on delusion.

How much we veer towards thinking this year could be our year to do something special will largely depend on what business takes place during the summer months while the league season is on hiatus. At this point and time we don’t know too much. Most clubs have shed the dead weight from their group, while others have even started recruiting new faces. But overall, there’s still a long way to go before we can have a guess at how next season will shape up.

But that doesn’t stop the bookmakers. Several big names in the betting industry already have their Scottish Premiership markets for 2021/21 and here’s how they’re shaping up...

Shortest odds: 8/15 (William Hill) Longest odds: 4/6 (Betway)
Shortest odds: 5/4 (Sky Bet) Longest odds: 6/4 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 50/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 66/1 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet) Longest odds: 100/1 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 100/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 250/1 (Betfred)
Shortest odds: 200/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 500/1 (Sky Bet)
Shortest odds: 250/1 (Sky Bet) Longest odds: 500/1 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 250/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 750/1 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 250/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 750/1 (Betfair)
Shortest odds: 250/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 1000/1 (Sky Bet)
Shortest odds: 500/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 1000/1 (William Hill)
Shortest odds: 500/1 (Betway) Longest odds: 1000/1 (William Hill)
