How the Scottish Premiership table will finish next season based on current odds

The Scottish football season may be over but for the diehard supporters there really is no end. As soon as one chapter closes another one begins, full of endless possibilities and a catalyst for hope which borders on delusion.

How much we veer towards thinking this year could be our year to do something special will largely depend on what business takes place during the summer months while the league season is on hiatus. At this point and time we don’t know too much. Most clubs have shed the dead weight from their group, while others have even started recruiting new faces. But overall, there’s still a long way to go before we can have a guess at how next season will shape up.