How the Celtic players rated in win over AIK in Europa League play-off Celtic player ratings Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Marks out of ten for every player to get game time in Stockholm... A couple of 8s after a decent performance on the road in Europe Didn't have a great deal to do and had no chance with Larsson's penalty Scored his first goal to put Celtic 3-1 up on the night and was impressive throughout Strolled through the game and didn't put a foot wrong in defence, where he formed a good partnership with Jullien Subbed after 15 minutes and replaced by Ralston Gave away the penalty allowing AIK to equalise but had a decent game besides that Scored the first and set up Morgan for the fourth. Another fine performance from the winger Never unduly troubled but looked a bit off the pace - possible saving himself for Sunday? Has had better games but stuck to his task well Will be an important player for Celtic this season. Boundless energy in midfield and helps drive the team forward A solid showing and did well to engineer second goal, but needs to work on his defensive duties to help out Bolingoli, who at times was left a bit exposed Celtic close to signing striker, Rangers midfielder set for move, Hearts star on verge of leaving, Neil Lennon alerted to winger availability, Ibrox star on 'wanted list' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Ex-SPL chief admits he did nothing to tackle bigotry in Scottish football - and claims Old Firm rivalry sells 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.