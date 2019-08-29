How the Celtic players rated in win over AIK in Europa League play-off

Celtic player ratings
Celtic player ratings
Share this article
0
Have your say

Marks out of ten for every player to get game time in Stockholm...

A couple of 8s after a decent performance on the road in Europe

Didn't have a great deal to do and had no chance with Larsson's penalty

Didn't have a great deal to do and had no chance with Larsson's penalty

Scored his first goal to put Celtic 3-1 up on the night and was impressive throughout

Scored his first goal to put Celtic 3-1 up on the night and was impressive throughout

Strolled through the game and didn't put a foot wrong in defence, where he formed a good partnership with Jullien

Strolled through the game and didn't put a foot wrong in defence, where he formed a good partnership with Jullien

Subbed after 15 minutes and replaced by Ralston

Subbed after 15 minutes and replaced by Ralston

Gave away the penalty allowing AIK to equalise but had a decent game besides that

Gave away the penalty allowing AIK to equalise but had a decent game besides that

Scored the first and set up Morgan for the fourth. Another fine performance from the winger

Scored the first and set up Morgan for the fourth. Another fine performance from the winger

Never unduly troubled but looked a bit off the pace - possible saving himself for Sunday?

Never unduly troubled but looked a bit off the pace - possible saving himself for Sunday?

Has had better games but stuck to his task well

Has had better games but stuck to his task well

Will be an important player for Celtic this season. Boundless energy in midfield and helps drive the team forward

Will be an important player for Celtic this season. Boundless energy in midfield and helps drive the team forward

A solid showing and did well to engineer second goal, but needs to work on his defensive duties to help out Bolingoli, who at times was left a bit exposed

A solid showing and did well to engineer second goal, but needs to work on his defensive duties to help out Bolingoli, who at times was left a bit exposed