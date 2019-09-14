How the Celtic players rated in their 1-0 win over Hamilton Forrest celebrates his goal. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Marks out of ten for each Celtic player to see game time in the narrow win over Accies. James Forrest scored early to earn the league leaders the three points, but it was a disappointing display from Celtic's attacking players. Barely seen as Hamilton struggled to create chances. 6 Linked well with Elyounoussi in the first half as an attacking threat and defended well. 8 Looked composed first half but seemed to struggle with a knock after half time. 6 Growing into this Celtic team. Departed late with a head knock. 7 Effective defensively but didn't offer much support in forward positions. 7 Helped keep Hamilton's attacking players quiet. 7 Struggled to create chances and unable to link effectively with Edouard. 6 Held onto possession too long at times as Celtic struggled to up tempo. 6 Scored opener and hit the bar in second half in positive display. 8 Looked dangerous and provided assist but tired as game progressed. 7 Hamilton 0 - 1 Celtic: Early James Forrest strike eases league leaders past Accies 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.