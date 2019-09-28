Celtic and Hibs players battle for the ball.

How the Celtic players rated in the 1-1 draw with Hibs

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player who saw game time in the draw at Easter Road.

A Ryan Christie goal gave the visitors a point but they couldn't find another goal to maintain their 100% league record.

Seemed leaden-footed for the own goal, which might be harsh. Otherwise untroubled. 6

1. Fraser Forster

Seemed leaden-footed for the own goal, which might be harsh. Otherwise untroubled. 6
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Quiet in an attacking sense but diligent defensively. 7

2. Boli Bolingoli

Quiet in an attacking sense but diligent defensively. 7
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Own goal was slightly unfortunate but otherwise dealt well with Hibs attackers. 6

3. Kristoffer Ajer

Own goal was slightly unfortunate but otherwise dealt well with Hibs attackers. 6
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Suffered a head knock in the second half but was able to carry on. Eased through the game. 8

4. Christopher Jullien

Suffered a head knock in the second half but was able to carry on. Eased through the game. 8
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4