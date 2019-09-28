How the Celtic players rated in the 1-1 draw with Hibs
Marks out of ten for every Celtic player who saw game time in the draw at Easter Road.
A Ryan Christie goal gave the visitors a point but they couldn't find another goal to maintain their 100% league record.
1. Fraser Forster
Seemed leaden-footed for the own goal, which might be harsh. Otherwise untroubled. 6
2. Boli Bolingoli
Quiet in an attacking sense but diligent defensively. 7
3. Kristoffer Ajer
Own goal was slightly unfortunate but otherwise dealt well with Hibs attackers. 6
4. Christopher Jullien
Suffered a head knock in the second half but was able to carry on. Eased through the game. 8
