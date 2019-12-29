Celtic player ratings

How the Celtic players rated in 2-1 Old Firm loss to Rangers

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in the final match of 2019


Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

No chance with the goals. Called into action to thwart Morelos in first half but not tested as much as he might have expected.

1. Fraser Forster - 7/10

Normally a livewire down the right but he struggled to hurt Rangers and questions could be asked of his positioning at times.

2. Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Kept Morelos quiet and was a threat from set-pieces but gave away numerous fouls early on, allowing Rangers to get on top.

3. Christopher Jullien - 6

Easily beaten by Katic for the winner and although he tried to drive Celtic forward, had an afternoon to forget.

4. Kristoffer Ajer - 5

