How the Celtic players rated in 2-1 Old Firm loss to Rangers
Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in the final match of 2019
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Fraser Forster - 7/10
No chance with the goals. Called into action to thwart Morelos in first half but not tested as much as he might have expected.