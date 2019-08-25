How the Celtic players rated during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Hearts
Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Craig Levein's Hearts.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Fraser Forster - 7
Comfortable performance from the goalkeeper who even stopped a late penalty - only to be beaten by the rebound.