Ajer

How the Celtic players rated during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Hearts

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Craig Levein's Hearts.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Comfortable performance from the goalkeeper who even stopped a late penalty - only to be beaten by the rebound.

1. Fraser Forster - 7

Comfortable performance from the goalkeeper who even stopped a late penalty - only to be beaten by the rebound.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
A terrific showing from the centre-back filling in at right-back. It doesn't seem to matter what position he plays, Ajer stands out.

2. Kristoffer Ajer - 9

A terrific showing from the centre-back filling in at right-back. It doesn't seem to matter what position he plays, Ajer stands out.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Arguably the most promising performance so far from the left-back who looked accomplished defensively throughout the 90 minutes.

3. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo - 8

Arguably the most promising performance so far from the left-back who looked accomplished defensively throughout the 90 minutes.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Another solid showing from the 7 million summer signing who is beginning to build up a bit of momentum.

4. Christopher Jullien - 7

Another solid showing from the 7 million summer signing who is beginning to build up a bit of momentum.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4