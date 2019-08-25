How the Celtic players rated during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Hearts

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Fraser Forster - 7 Comfortable performance from the goalkeeper who even stopped a late penalty - only to be beaten by the rebound.

2. Kristoffer Ajer - 9 A terrific showing from the centre-back filling in at right-back. It doesn't seem to matter what position he plays, Ajer stands out.

3. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo - 8 Arguably the most promising performance so far from the left-back who looked accomplished defensively throughout the 90 minutes.

4. Christopher Jullien - 7 Another solid showing from the 7 million summer signing who is beginning to build up a bit of momentum.

