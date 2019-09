Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Celtic players involved in their Europa League encounter with Rennes.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

One of the quieter performers in the Celtic side but still did what was asked of him at right-back and got up well to support.

Had a great early cross and looked comfortable on the ball but is still prone to being a little rash at times. Suffered an injury and was substituted.

Really poor in the first half where he was continually turned far too easily, a trait which culminated in giving away the penalty. Far better after the break.

Back on familiar turf, the Frenchman was excellent in the first half as his anticipation helped halt Rennes attacks and start some for Celtic. Had a few slips after the break but still really strong overall.

Excellent showing from Brown who turned back the clock on the European stage. Patrolled the area in front of the defence expertly and was reliable in possession.

Though his final ball was lacking a little at times he was still a bright member of the attack and won the penalty from which Celtic equalised.

Helped Brown get control of the midfield area and contributed some probing passes forward that helped his side going forward.

His touch and passing were a little off in the opening period but, like Ajer, he was another who improved after the break as Celtic looked more menacing in the final third.