How the 12 Scottish Premiership teams compare to last season - big points gain for Old Firm with one team dropping by more than 20 points

There are just over 10 games of the Ladbrokes Premiership season remaining, and as we near the final quarter of fixtures it is worthwhile taking a look back to around this time last campaign. How are teams faring compared to the same number of games they played during the 2018/2019 season? Four teams have yet to play their 27th game so are judged on their points total and position after 26 games, while Ross County are excluded as they were on their way to winning the Championship.

1. Aberdeen: -9 points This season: Pld: 27. Pts: 41. Pos: 3rd.'Last season: Pld 27. Pts: 50. Pos: 3rd.

2. Celtic: +10 points This season: Pld: 27. Pts: 73. Pos: 1st.'Last season: Pld 27. Pts: 63. Pos: 1st.

3. Hamilton: +2 points This season: Pld: 27. Pts: 20. Pos: 11th.'Last season: Pld 27. Pts: 18. Pos: 11th.

4. Hearts: -25 points This season: Pld: 27. Pts: 19. Pos: 12th.'Last season: Pld 27. Pts: 44. Pos: 5th.

