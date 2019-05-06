How many of these 29 Celtic trialists from the last 25 years do you remember?
Celtic have had their fare share of hopefuls over the years, some going on to win Hoops contracts, others vanishing without trace and others popping up elsewhere in Scottish football.
Here’s a look back at a selection of Hoops trialists over the last two-and-a-bit decades...
1. Francisco Junior
Former Benfica and Everton youngster who trialled in December 2014. Now at Vendsyssel in Denmark after spells with Vitesse, Stromsgodset, Port Vale and Wigan.
SNS Group
SNS GROUP
2. Filip Burkhardt
Polish midfielder who came on trial in August 2006, but wasn't offered deal. Has spent entire career in his homeland, and is currently with Bytovia Bytow
SNS Group 0141 221 3602
SNS Group 2008 - All Rights Reserved
3. Erlend Hanstveit
Norwegian left-back who trialled in December 2008 after decade with SK Brann. Later moved to Gent and Helsingborgs before finishing career with Brann.
SNS Group 0141 221 3602
SNS Group
4. Henri Scheweleff
Finnish midfielder handed a chance in January 2005 after two years with Tampere Utd. Went to Orgryte, VPS Vaasa, back to Tampere and finished his career with Ilves in 2012.
SNS Group 0141 221 3602
SNS Group 2008 - All Rights Reserved
View more