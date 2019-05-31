How many academy graduates started games for your Scottish Premiership club in 2018/19?

We take a look at how many players who started for the 12 top-flight teams came through the same club's youth system

1. Hearts - 8 Christophe Berra (35), Jamie Brandon (5), Harry Cochrane (6), Marcus Godinho (13), Aaron Hickey (2), Andrew Irving (2), Callumn Morrison (20) and Connor Smith (2). other Buy a Photo

2. Hibs - 8 Paul Hanlon (31), Lewis Stevenson (38), Steven Whittaker (14), Lewis Allan (2), Fraser Murray (2), Ryan Porteous (18), Oli Shaw (14) and Scott Martin (1). other Buy a Photo

3. Celtic - 7 James Forrest (53), Ewan Henderson (4), Jack Hendry (11), Mikey Johnston (11), Callum McGregor (56), Anthony Ralston (4) and Kieran Tierney (39). other Buy a Photo

4. Aberdeen - 7 Bruce Anderson (1), Andrew Considine (44) Dean Campbell (3), Scott McKenna (39), Connor McLennan (21), Frank Ross (2) and Scott Wright (7). other Buy a Photo

View more