How could Celtic line up in Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden? Neil Lennon has plenty of options for this last four encounter, but how could he set his team up at the national stadium? There could be changes in goal and defence... 1. Craig Gordon The back-up goalie has started every other Betfred Cup match - and could hold onto his place for the trip to Hampden other Buy a Photo 2. Jeremie Frimpong Youngster has burst onto the scene in recent weeks. Big game, but Lennon might want to save Hatem Abd Elhamed for Europe next week other Buy a Photo 3. Christopher Jullien The big French defender has settled in well to life at Celtic and is expected to start in the centre of defence other Buy a Photo 4. Kristoffer Ajer Scored an own goal the last time the sides met but will likely start alongside Jullien 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3