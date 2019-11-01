How could Celtic line up against Hibs

How could Celtic line up in Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden?

Neil Lennon has plenty of options for this last four encounter, but how could he set his team up at the national stadium?



There could be changes in goal and defence...

The back-up goalie has started every other Betfred Cup match - and could hold onto his place for the trip to Hampden

1. Craig Gordon

The back-up goalie has started every other Betfred Cup match - and could hold onto his place for the trip to Hampden
other
Buy a Photo
Youngster has burst onto the scene in recent weeks. Big game, but Lennon might want to save Hatem Abd Elhamed for Europe next week

2. Jeremie Frimpong

Youngster has burst onto the scene in recent weeks. Big game, but Lennon might want to save Hatem Abd Elhamed for Europe next week
other
Buy a Photo
The big French defender has settled in well to life at Celtic and is expected to start in the centre of defence

3. Christopher Jullien

The big French defender has settled in well to life at Celtic and is expected to start in the centre of defence
other
Buy a Photo
Scored an own goal the last time the sides met but will likely start alongside Jullien

4. Kristoffer Ajer

Scored an own goal the last time the sides met but will likely start alongside Jullien
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3