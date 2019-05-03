How could Celtic line up against Aberdeen? Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, but how could Neil Lennon's men line up against the Dons? Scroll down and click through the pages to see Celtic's potential line up against Aberdeen. 1. Scott Bain Barring any last-minute injury setbacks, Bain is certain to keep his place. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Mikael Lustig The 32-year-old Swede is in line to make is 26th appearance in the Premiership this season. 0 Buy a Photo 3. Kristoffer Ajer The 21-year-old Norwegian defender has impressed at Celtic Park this campaign featuring five times in the Hoops' Europa League conquest and has drawn comparisons with Virgil Van Dijk, Getty Buy a Photo 4. Jozo Simunovic The Croatian defender headed in the winner against Kilmarnock. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3