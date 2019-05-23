How Celtic won 26 domestic cup matches in a row - from Mothewell to Aberdeen

Celtic are on a 26-game winning run in the domestic cups.

We look back at how they went from beating Motherwell back in 2017 to defeating Aberdeen to reach the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The Wasps were stung in a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

The team got revenge for defeat in the Scottish Cup semi final earlier that year with a narrow 1-0 win.

Celtic picked up their first silverware under Brendan Rodgers, sweeping aside Aberdeen 3-0 in the final.

A 5-0 win in the round of 16.

The Hoops eased past the Highlanders with a 6-0 win. Even Scott Brown was on the scoresheet.

Celtic got their 2017 Scottish Cup campaign under way by easing past Rovers in Airdrie.

A 4-1 win over the Buddies saw Celtic progress to the semi final against Rangers.

For the second time in the 16/17 campaign Rangers were defeated in the semi final.

Tom Rogic fired a stoppage-time winner to secure the treble for Celtic.