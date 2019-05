We look back at how they went from beating Motherwell back in 2017 to defeating Aberdeen to reach the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

1. Celtic v Alloa Athletic - Betfred Cup The Wasps were stung in a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Celtic v Rangers - Betfred Cup The team got revenge for defeat in the Scottish Cup semi final earlier that year with a narrow 1-0 win. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Celtic v Aberdeen - Betfred Cup Celtic picked up their first silverware under Brendan Rodgers, sweeping aside Aberdeen 3-0 in the final. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Celtic v Motherwell - Betfred Cup A 5-0 win in the round of 16. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more