There’s always differences of opinion where an Old Firm derby is concerned. Was Kevin Clancy right to disallow Alfredo Morelos’ first-half goal? Did the VAR team err by not inviting the referee to have a second look?

Did Jota use his hand in the run-up to Kyogo’s second goal? Just the usual rather dull quarrelling over controversial incidents where it was hard to claim one interpretation was conclusive.

Saturday proved no different in this respect although there was one debate that was slightly different from the norm and did intrigue. It centred on the atmosphere. Was it better or worse without away fans?

Even Celtic fans themselves were divided on the issue. Some claimed the absence of Rangers supporters meant the toxicity was successfully drawn from a fixture that can often be extremely unpleasant. That was one positive take away.

Celtic fans display a banner before kick-off. Fan safety and security issues led to the decision by Celtic and Rangers to have home supporters only for the cinch Premiership match at Parkhead and the post-split game at Ibrox at a date yet to be determined.

There were indeed few, if any, songs sung that might cause the ears of an SPFL observer to prick up. The bright April sunshine helped create a carnival-like vibe. Barricades and convoys were not required.

Guest singers entertained the crowd before kick-off. The fans' tifo display was colourful. “Unbowed, unbroken,” declared one flag unveiled by the Green Brigade. Another asked the question, next to an illustration of Jock Stein: Is it cold in his shadow?

If this was aimed at Rangers fans then it might have been better if there were some actually inside the ground, as even some Celtic supporters wished had been the case. There were those who felt the atmosphere was just a bit too anodyne. It lacked the spark normally provided by the presence of at least some Rangers supporters. Can't live with them, can't live without them.

As the always rather sensible St. Anthony - @Stephen4_2 - opined on Twitter afterwards: “Tin hat on but I didn’t think the atmosphere was very good today. Sooner we get back to 7,500 (tickets) each the better. Others may obviously disagree.” And they did. "I didn't miss their bile," noted one Celtic fan. And that was the tone of several of those who engaged with the discussion.

James Tavernier head home his 100th goal for Rangers in the 3-2 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

But many among the 70 replies - at the time of writing - agreed with St. Anthony's post. It would have been a better spectacle with Rangers fans present. “Football should never be played in front of just one set of fans,” was another response.

It certainly felt like one of the world’s great football fixtures had been diluted when goals were greeted by the sound of almost complete silence. Over to the clubs.

Those of us who attended the Petrofac Cup tie between Hibs and Rangers in July 2015 could not have imagined there might come a time when attendance at the game might be something to crow about.

That’s not to say we will all be donning ‘I saw James Tavernier score his first goal for Rangers’ tee shirts anytime soon. However, it’s a thrill nevertheless to think back to that sunny afternoon at Easter Road and recall the way he introduced himself to Scottish football.

His mastery of dead ball situations was certainly hinted at as we watched him score his first Rangers goal - from a free-kick, surprise, surprise - on his debut as the Ibrox side beat Hibs 6-2.

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon upended Jason Holt on the edge of the box shortly before half time. Andy Halliday was keen to take the resultant free kick, as was Barrie McKay. But some young upstart who’d just been signed from Wigan Athletic was the one who stepped up and curled a beauty of an effort past Mark Oxley in the Hibs goal to make it 1-1.

While undeniably impressive, this contribution from Tavernier was a minor detail on an afternoon that was dominated by the transfer speculation surrounding Scott Allan, who Rangers had just made a bid to sign. The midfielder was named on the bench but made a late appearance and was cheered by the visiting fans.

Not many would have imagined Allan signing for Celtic soon afterwards. Or that he would ever wend his way to Arbroath. Even fewer would have predicted Tavernier’s strike being the first on the way to a remarkable tally of 100 goals. He reached this milestone on Saturday as he fought what sometimes appeared to be a lone battle to get Rangers back into the Old Firm derby.

His second goal of the afternoon, a downward header at the back post, saw him hit the magic number in his 395th appearance for the club. Only 19 players have scored 100 goals for Rangers since the Second World War. Alfredo Morelos was the last to reach this figure before Tavernier.

Others in this hall of fame include Ally McCoist (of course), Derek Parlane and Mark Hateley. But Tavernier is a defender, albeit one who takes penalties and free kicks. The Englishman is now homing in on fellow defender John Greig’s 120-goal total, although the legendary skipper racked up 755 games for the club.

Interestingly, this month is the 50th anniversary of Greig scoring his 100th goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Dundee United (he, too, got a double that day).

“To score 100 goals as a full back is a fantastic achievement,” said Michael Beale on Saturday as he hailed Tavernier, who walked into the press room at Celtic Park midway through his manager’s tribute to him.

Beale continued: “He won’t be thinking about that now but when the dust settles he should get the accolades.